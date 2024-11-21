Kalinga Baliyatra 2024 concludes in Paradip

Report by Kahnu Nanda,Paradip: The eight-day-long Kalinga Baliyatra 2024 held in the port town Paradip concluded on Thursday, the state governor Raghubar Das graced the valedictory ceremony as chief guest. Addressing the gathering the state constitutional head said that Kalinga Baliyatra is a reminder of Odisha’s traditional maritime glory and rich cultural past. The maritime memories Boita Bandana and Baliyatra a symbolic festival is celebrated to recall Odisha’s maritime trade with South East Asia, the festival is a symbol of the prosperity of the naval trade of Odisha, and it also highlights the rich cultural consciousness of the people of Odisha.

The sea has been a major means of strengthening India’s trade, commerce, and international relations. Odisha and other coastal states of the country had a long and prosperous tradition of naval commerce, apart from that those merchants also played an important role in spreading Indian art and culture abroad during that time, so the celebration of Kalinga Baliyatra is a tribute to them, he urged the organizer and people to continue the fest each year, the hon’ble governor added.

Participating in the closing day event state commerce and transport minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena said that the celebration heaves two aids preserving and remembering our past maritime memories and popular open-air trade and cultural fair, which is unique after Cuttack Baliyatra.

Among others, state steel and skill development minister Sampad Charan Swain, MP Bibhuprasad Tarai, Jagatsinghpur Zilla Parishad president, Paradeep municipality chairman, SP Bhabani Shankar Udgata, PPA vice chairman spoke.

Collector cum Kalinga Baliyatra committee chairman J Sonal chaired the valedictory ceremony and revealed that as many as 1000 stalls have been set up at the Baliyatra ground this year, few traders from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Gujarat had erected their stalls in the fair,

The Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society [ORMAS] set up stalls taking SHGs this year and has made business of Rs 1 Crore 70 Lakh.

A colorful cultural program was followed by Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam and his troupe enthralled port town audience.