Kalikesh Singh Deo Takes Charge at National Rifle Association of India (NRAI)

New Delhi: The Governing Body of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) unanimously approved the handing over of charge of the sporting body to Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo on Thursday, after president Raninder Singh went on a long leave of absence.

The move is in accordance with Rule 19 of the Rules and Regulations of the NRAI constitution.

The virtual emergent meeting of the Governing Body was attended by 29 of the 35 members and was concluded in approximately 40 minutes, the NRAI statement read.