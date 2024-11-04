Kabira Mobility strengthens After-Sales Support with Launch of 350+ Service Centres across India

New Delhi – Kabira Mobility, a leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, today announced the launch of over 350 service centers across the country, significantly strengthening its after-sales support infrastructure. This strategic expansion comes at a crucial time when the E2W industry is grappling with sales and service challenges, underscoring Kabira Mobility’s commitment to customer satisfaction and long-term growth in the electric vehicle sector. In a bold move demonstrating its dedication to customer service, the company has also announced plans to expand these Service Centers to 1000+ by 2025, further solidifying its position in the market.

The extensive network of service centers will cater to all Kabira Mobility customers, offering comprehensive servicing and support for the company’s range of electric motorbikes. This move is set to enhance the ownership experience for existing customers and boost confidence among potential buyers, addressing a critical need in the rapidly evolving E2W market. By providing accessible and reliable after-sales support, Kabira Mobility aims to overcome one of the key challenges facing the electric vehicle industry and pave the way for wider adoption of E2Ws in India.

Key highlights of Kabira Mobility’s service network expansion:

Pan-India Coverage: The 350+ service centers are strategically located across major cities and towns, ensuring widespread accessibility for customers.

Comprehensive Support: Each center is equipped to handle all aspects of vehicle maintenance, from routine servicing to complex repairs.

Trained Technicians: Skilled professionals, specifically trained in Kabira Mobility’s technology, will staff these centers to provide expert service.

Genuine Parts Availability: The network ensures ready availability of genuine spare parts, crucial for maintaining vehicle performance and longevity.

Strong RSA Support: All Service Centers are backed by a robust RSA network to seamlessly connect vehicles to the nearest service center in case of emergencies.

Quick Turnaround Time: The expanded network aims to significantly reduce service wait times, enhancing customer convenience.

Jaibir Siwach, CEO of Kabira Mobility, commented on this significant development: “For a New OEM In the E2W sector, after-sales service is as crucial as the product itself. Our decision to launch over 350 service centers across India is a direct response to the growing needs of our customers and the industry at large. We’ve seen the challenges faced by E2W owners due to inadequate service support. This expansion is our commitment to addressing these issues head-on.”

Mr. Siwach further added, “The E2W market in India is at a critical juncture. To build consumer trust and drive adoption, we must focus on the entire ownership experience, not just the initial purchase. These service centers are a practical step towards ensuring our customers have reliable, accessible support throughout their vehicle’s lifecycle.”

The launch of these service centers is expected to have a significant impact on Kabira Mobility’s market position. By addressing one of the key concerns in the E2W sector – after-sales support – the company is poised to strengthen its relationship with existing customers and attract new ones.

Kabira Mobility’s expansion of its service network aligns with its long-term vision of making electric mobility accessible and reliable for Indian consumers. The company continues to invest in infrastructure and technology, reinforcing its position as a forward-thinking player in India’s electric vehicle revolution.