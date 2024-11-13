K12 Skilling Edtech PlanetSpark partners with Shark Tank India fame Vobble to transform children into voiceover artists

Gurugram, 13th November 2024: PlanetSpark, a marquee K12 edtech platform for Communication Skills learning, has entered into a partnership with Vobble, an audio content platform for children aged between 4 to 12 years. Under this partnership, PlanetSpark students will become voiceover artists for audiobooks and podcasts on Vobble, leveraging their verbal communication mastery to gain real-world exposure for a growing global audience.

Vobble, launched in 2023 to provide children with an engaging alternative to screens, is the brainchild of founders Sowmya Jagannath and Neha Sharma. The platform, featured in Shark Tank India’s season 3, has gained recognition for its immersive, engaging audio content for children aged 4 to 12. With funding from institutional investors like Lumikai and Blume Founders Fund, Vobble has quickly expanded its offerings, partnering with notable publishers like HarperCollins India, Scholastic, Hachette, and Amar Chitra Katha to deliver stories, music, and podcasts designed to inspire and educate young minds, and provide a sustainable alternative to screens.

This collaboration comes as a unique Children’s Day initiative, wherein select PlanetSpark students will record their voice overs with Vobble in a state-of-the-art studio in Bangalore. The recording sessions will continue throughout the year, with students lending their voices to various podcasts, series, and shows. PlanetSpark and Vobble plan to hold a selection process twice a year, ensuring a steady stream of talent and opportunities for students to participate.

Commenting on the partnership, Maneesh Dhooper, Co-founder of PlanetSpark, said, “We at PlanetSpark strive to ensure that our students get holistic exposure and thus are on a constant look–out for innovative ways to make communication skills learning more engaging and impactful. Through this partnership with Vobble, our students will not only refine their public speaking abilities but also witness how their skills translate into a professional setting, reaching audiences worldwide.”

Vobble’s CEO/Co-founder Neha Sharma added, “Vobble is dedicated to enabling kids’ voices by making audio for kids, by kids. We are excited to partner with PlanetSpark in this vision, and are looking forward to recognising and showcasing the talent of their extraordinary students in various Vobble stories, music and podcasts.”

The tenure of this partnership is set for one year initially, with both PlanetSpark and Vobble focusing on helping children master public speaking through real-world applications. In addition to invaluable experience, participating children will receive exciting hampers and vouchers from Vobble as a token of appreciation for their contributions, along with work credit and a letter of recognition for their participation. Furthermore, their work will be published on the Vobble app, offering thousands of young listeners the chance to listen to their peers’ voices. This exposure will not only help students refine their communication skills but also offer them potential pathways into careers as voice-over artists, voice actors, and in similar fields.