K. Rajaraman takes charge as Secretary, Department of Telecommunications

New Delhi : K. Rajaraman has assumed the charge of Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, vice Anshu Prakash, IAS (UT:86) consequent upon his superannuation on 30th September, 2021. Prior to this, he was serving as Additional Secretary, Investments & Infrastructure, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.

K. Rajaraman is an Indian Administrative Services Officer of 1989 batch, from Tamil Nadu cadre. He has held many important positions in the Union Government which include Additional Secretary in Department of Economic Affairs, M/o Finance, Government of India and Joint Secretary in Department of Expenditure, M/o Finance, Government of India. He has also held several key positions in the Government of Tamil Nadu including Managing Director of Chennai Metro Railway Limited and Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Government of Tamil Nadu etc.