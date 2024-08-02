Jyotiraditya Scindia holds second round of consultative meeting with Stakeholders Advisory committees

In line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of fostering inclusive and collaborative policy decision-making, Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under the leadership of Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia along with Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications, started the second round of meeting with the recently constituted Stakeholders Advisory Committees (SACs), and met with SACs on Satellite Communication and Internet Service Providers & Infrastructure Providers.

Yesterday discussion in meeting of SAC on Internet Service Providers & Infrastructure Providers revolved around current regulatory provisions and seamless adoption & facilitation of Right of way (ROW) for a digitally connected India. The initiative will be critical in engaging industry leaders in expanding and shaping the future of India’s telecommunication ecosystem.

Advisory committee on Internet Service Providers & Infrastructure Providers commended the recent progress in Right of Way (RoW) processes but emphasized the ongoing need for integrated governance and enhanced cooperation from state governments and local municipal bodies.

Secretary (Telecom) assured that the new rules under the New Telecom Act are designed to address many of the issues raised. The Minister of Communication also encouraged industry stakeholders to actively participate by providing their feedback on the RoW rules.

The Advisory Committee on Satellite Communication presented their views on Indian space policy, spectrum allocation and SUC and suggested various measures for advancing India’s position as a global hub for satellite communication.

The Advisory Committee on Satellite Communication commended the Ministry for including key provisions in the New Telecom Act. These changes are set to modernize India’s telecommunications framework by enabling more flexible, liberalized, and technologically neutral spectrum utilization, which will greatly benefit the advancement and efficiency of satellite communication services.

Aiming to facilitate a consistent two-way dialogue with government on matters related to telecommunication sector, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia had constituted six distinct Stakeholders Advisory Committees (SACs) to provide valuable insights to the DoT on various matters pertaining to it.

Top CEOs, academicians, researchers, entrepreneurs and industry thought leaders are members of following six advisory committees (SACs). These are:

Telecom Service Providers

Internet Service Providers & Infrastructure Providers

Telecom Sector Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Telecom Electronics Ecosystem

Satellite Communication Ecosystem

Academicians and R & D in Telecommunications sector

For more information on Committees, please read: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2033504

The Department of Telecommunications is committed to maintaining the momentum from these discussions and will actively work on the insights gained during these meetings. The DoT aims to implement the recommendations and foster a productive and innovative environment for the growth of the telecom sector. The collaborative efforts of all stakeholders are crucial as we move forward in this consultative process.