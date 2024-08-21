Jyotiraditya Scindia holds 2nd SAC meeting with telecom sector OEMs

Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under the leadership of Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia along with Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications, today held the second meeting with the recently constituted Stakeholders Advisory Committee (SAC) with Telecom Sector Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The initiative will be critical in engaging industry leaders in expanding and shaping the future of India’s telecommunication ecosystem. This is in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of fostering inclusive and collaborative policy decision-making.

Discussions revolved around ways to spur indigenous manufacturing, adopting pragmatic implementation approach, furthering ease of doing business and review of issues taken up in earlier meeting. The industry leaders in the Stakeholders Advisory Committee (SAC) presented the challenging yet feasible growth target set upon by themselves for the telecom sector. The SAC expressed confidence that developed telecom manufacturing will provide more job opportunities not only at entry level but also help in building up skilled manpower resources. The Industry members assured to work hand-in-hand with the government for telecom sector growth—both domestic and international.

After a presentation by representatives/industry leaders of the OEMs, Shri Scindia assured them of full government support in resolving issues raised by them. The Minister said the government has defined a path forward not only to resolve the issues but also in a time-bound manner and create an industry-friendly process. OEMs are expected to present the best practices followed in other countries.

Minister Scindia has constituted six distinct Stakeholders Advisory Committees (SACs) to provide valuable insights to the DoT on various matters pertaining to it. They are aimed at facilitating a consistent two-way dialogue with government on matters related to telecommunication sector. Industry thought leaders, top CEOs, academicians, researchers, entrepreneurs and start-ups are members of six advisory committees (SACs).

The Department of Telecommunications aims to implement the recommendations and foster a productive and innovative environment for the growth of the telecom sector. The DoT is committed to maintaining the momentum from these discussions and will actively work on the insights gained during these meetings.

