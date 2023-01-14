Jyotiraditya Scindia flagged off direct daily flight between Kolhapur-Bengaluru

Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Gen. Dr. Vijay Kumar Singh (Rtd.) have inaugurated a direct flight from Kolhapur to Bengaluru today.

The flight will operate from 13th January as per the following schedule:

Flight No. From To Departure Arrival Frequency Aircraft 6E – 7427 Bengaluru Kolhapur 14:50 16:45 Daily ATR 6E – 7436 Kolhapur Bengaluru 17:05 18:50 Daily

In his inaugural address, Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia said that focusing on the development and progress of Kolhapur, an investment of 245cr is finalized for the construction of a new airport terminal, expansion of the runway, and the establishment of an ATC tower.

Furthering the vision and mission of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi to connect every corner of India, with the inauguration of this route Kolhapur is connected with Hyderabad, Tirupati, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and today, India’s silicon capital Bengaluru.

The minister further emphasized that with the commencement of this connectivity, new opportunities will rise and benefit people of both cities.

Gen. Dr. Vijay Kumar Singh (Rtd.) congratulated the people of Kolhapur for getting this connectivity, which will help in boosting business, trade, and tourism in the area.

The inauguration was graced by Prof. Sanjay Sadashivrao Mandlik, MP, Lok Sabha, and Shri Ruturaj Sanjay Patil, MLA – Kolhapur South. Besides, Shri SK Mishra, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Shri R. K. Singh, Principal Advisor, IndiGo, and other dignitaries from MoCA, AAI, IndiGo, and local administration from Kolhapur were also present.