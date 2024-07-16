Jyotiraditya Scindia conducts second round of Stakeholders Advisory Committees meetings

Following the productive discussions on the first day, Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under the leadership of Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia and Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications, continued the inaugural meetings of the six newly constituted Stakeholders Advisory Committees (SACs). On the second day, the focus was on additional key areas critical to the telecommunications ecosystem. Today’s meetings were held with members of three SACs including Telecom Service Providers SAC, Internet Service Providers & Infrastructure Providers SAC; and Academicians and Research & Development in Telecommunications Sector SAC.

Dr Neeraj Mittal, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Smt Madhu Arora, Member (Technology), Shri Manish Sinha, Member (Finance), as well as industry leaders, academia among others, were present in the meeting.

These committees are designed to facilitate a two-way dialogue with the government on critical matters such as technology promotion, R&D, go-to-market strategies for telecom products, promoting local manufacturing, enabling the manufacturing ecosystem, establishing industry-academia linkages, sharing new ideas, and resolving policy issues.

Addressing the media after the deliberations, Shri Scindia said, “We’ve identified a rather deep agenda for all three committees. Now, the members of these committees and us will be working together. There are varied schedules for the first presentation of these committees over the next couple of weeks. And then we will be taking each individual issue at a time, delving into the details, and devising an action plan with clear timelines and actionable items so that we can take our sector forward”.

Telecom Service Providers SAC: The Telecom Service Providers SAC discussed strategies to enhance service delivery and address challenges faced by telecom operators. Key issues aimed at different aspects concerning the sector including futuristic & innovative areas of growth were discussed.

Internet Service Providers & Infrastructure Providers SAC: The focus was on improving broadband penetration and infrastructure development. The committee highlighted the need for policy support to accelerate infrastructure rollout and enhance internet accessibility, particularly emphasizing the deployment of advanced technologies like fiber optics and 5G.

Academicians and R & D in Telecommunications Sector SAC: The focus was on fostering collaboration between academia and the telecom industry. The committee highlighted the importance of industry-academia partnerships in driving innovation and developing a skilled workforce for the telecom sector.

Emphasizing the importance of continuous engagement with industry leaders and Academia, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia stated that insights from the SACs will not only help in technological advancements and policy reforms, but also the all-round growth of India’s telecommunications sector.

Earlier, Shri Scindia had held discussions with members of Satellite Communication Ecosystem SAC, Telecom Sector Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Telecom Electronics Ecosystem SAC on July 15, 2024.

The Department of Telecommunications is committed to maintaining the momentum from these discussions and will actively work on the insights gained during these meetings. DoT aims to implement the recommendations and foster a productive and innovative environment for the growth of the telecom sector. The collaborative efforts of all stakeholders are crucial as we move forward in this consultative process.

“By forging these committees, we hope to take the sector forward, realizing Prime Minister’s goal of creating not only an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, but a telecom superpower within India that will hopefully transcend our boundaries in the days to come,” Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia said concluding the final meeting of Stakeholders Advisory Committees (SACs).

The next meetings of the SACs are scheduled in August where further discussions will continue to build on the foundation laid in this inaugural session.