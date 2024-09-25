Jyotiraditya M. Scindia to Attend the Northeast Trade and Investment Roadshow in Bengaluru

The Ministry of Development of the Northeastern Region (MDoNER) is organising the Northeast Trade and Investment Roadshow in Bengaluru on September 26, 2024, starting at 5 PM at the Four Seasons Hotel. The event will be graced by SHRI JYOTIRADITYA M. SCINDIA, Hon’ble Union Minister of Communications and Development of the Northeastern Region, Government of India.

Senior officials from MDoNER, including Shri Chanchal Kumar, Secretary, and Sushri Monalisa Dash, Joint Secretary, will also be present, along with representatives from various Northeastern states.

The event is being organised in collaboration with State governments of Northeastern, FICCI (Industry Partner), and Invest India (Investment Facilitation Partner).

This marks the fourth major Roadshow in Bengaluru, featuring presentations from representatives of the eight Northeastern states: Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Nagaland. They will highlight various investment opportunities in their respective states.

Key investable sectors include IT & ITES, Healthcare, Education & Skill Development, Sports & Entertainment, Tourism & Hospitality, and Energy—all crucial for the region’s economic growth.

The Northeast Investors Summit, organised by MDoNER, aims to attract investments and stimulate economic development. Previous roadshows in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata received strong participation, while the State Seminar at Vibrant Gujarat drew significant interest from potential investors.

To build on these efforts, MDoNER held a signing and exchange of MOUs event for the North East Investors Summit on March 6, 2024, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, facilitating Business-to-Government (B2G) meetings with senior officials from state governments.

The Roadshow in Bengaluru is expected to attract many potential investors eager to be part of the growth journey in North East India.