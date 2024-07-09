Jyotiraditya M Scindia reviews 100-Day Action Plan of Department of Posts

In a review meeting held today, Minister of Communications & Development of North Eastern Region, Shri Jyotiraditya M Scindia, discussed the 100-day action plan of Department of Posts. Under his dynamic leadership and guidance, the Department of Posts aims at transforming service delivery and enhancing efficiency through key initiatives to benefit the nation and its citizens.

Dak Chaupal: Bringing services to rural doorsteps

In a landmark initiative, the Department of Posts will be organizing 5,000 Dak Chaupals across the country in the 100 days. This initiative aims to bring essential government and citizen-centric services directly to rural areas, improving accessibility and convenience. Dak Chaupals will serve as vital links between rural residents and government functions, reducing barriers such as distance and accessibility.

Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra (DNK): Boosting rural exports

Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra Scheme is set to bolster rural exports by supporting small-scale exporters. This initiative provides essential services including documentation assistance, market information, bar-coded label printing, and paperless customs clearance. Aligned with the ‘One District—One Product’ initiative, this scheme will promote local products, contributing to economic growth and rural development. The Department aims to onboard 3000 new exporters onto the Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra Portal in 100 days.

Standardized Geo-Coded Addressing System: Revolutionizing service delivery

The Department of Posts is advancing an initiative to establish a standardized, geo-coded addressing system in India, ensuring simplified addressing solutions for citizen-centric delivery of public and private services. This grid-based system will serve as a robust pillar of Geospatial Governance, leading to enhancements in public service delivery, faster emergency response, and a significant boost to logistics efficiency.

As part of the 100-day action plan, the Department has initiated Proof of Concept (PoC) trials across India, covering 10 villages and a city. An MoU has been signed on July 5, 2024, with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (an autonomous body under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India) to establish a knowledge support partnership. Another MoU is in progress with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) to establish a technical support partnership.

These partnerships aim to leverage advanced technologies and expertise to provide precise mapping and addressing solutions, ultimately revolutionizing service delivery across the country.

Empowering citizens through strategic initiatives

Through initiatives like Dak Chaupals, the DNK Scheme, and the standardized geo-coded addressing system, the Department of Posts aims to significantly improve the quality of life for citizens while fostering inclusive growth and development across the country. These efforts underscore the Department’s proactive approach and dedication to meeting the evolving needs of a diverse and rapidly advancing society.

Under the guidance of Shri Jyotiraditya M Scindia, the Department of Posts is set to achieve remarkable milestones in the first 100 days. By enhancing accessibility and efficiency, the Department of Posts is poised to catalyze socio-economic progress and improve the quality of life for millions across the country.