Jyotiraditya M Scindia on a visit to Meghalaya and Assam beginning tomorrow

Shri Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) and Communications, will visit Shillong (Meghalaya) and Guwahati (Assam) on July 12-July 13, 2024.

On July 12, 2024, Shri Scindia will chair a review meeting at the NEC Secretariat, Nongrim Hills, Shillong, with officials from MDoNER, NEC, and the state government to discuss the progress of various projects and initiatives in the region. The key highlight of the visit will be a presentation on NEC Vision 2047 and the launch of the NERACE App.

The NERACE is a unified digital platform connecting farmers to the global market, enabling direct transactions and price negotiation. The app features a multilingual helpline (English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Nepali, Khasi, Mizo, and Manipuri) and integrates farmers and sellers, enhancing agricultural connectivity in North East India. By bridging the gap between farmers and buyers, NERACE empowers farmers to reach a wider audience, improve their income, and access new opportunities

On July 13, 2024, Shri Scindia will visit the NEDFi House in Guwahati, Assam, to meet with officials and discuss ways to promote entrepreneurship and startups in the region further.

The visit of Union Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia to Meghalaya and Assam underscores the priority given by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi government to the development of the North East Region. The focus on infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, education, startups, entrepreneurship, and tourism development aligns with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Viksit Purvottar’.

Ahead of his visit, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia shared his excitement with the people of Meghalaya and Assam:

“I am delighted to visit the beautiful states- Meghalaya & Assam and witness the progress of our development projects. Our vision is to create a vibrant and prosperous North East, and contribute to the nation’s mission to build a Viksit Bharat.”