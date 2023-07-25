Jyotiraditya M Scindia inaugurates three Flight Training Academies in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh

Shri Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel inaugurated three Flight Training Organizations (FTO) today in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh.



With the opening of three FTOs in Khajuraho, the total number of FTOs in Madhya Pradesh will be six, three at Khajuraho, one at Indore, one at Sagar, and one at Guna. These six FTOs will enhance the potential of the state to be a major contributor to pilots in the aviation industry.



Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia announced to soon begin wide body aircraft between Khajuraho and Varanasi.



He said, “Khajuraho has a rich heritage of culture, it is our resolve to connect Khajuraho through air mode.”



“In last nine years, aviation sector has seen exponential growth. 148 Airports, including nine heliports & two water aerodromes, have been developed during the period which would go up to 200 in coming four years”, stated the minister.



He said, “The fleet size also registered a 75% growth from 400 aeroplanes in 2013 to 700. We are committed to increase this number between 1200-1500 in coming 4 to 5 years.”



“In 2016, there were only 28 flying academy organistions which is now increased to 57. Last year, 1135 commercial pilot licenses were issued by DGCA which is a record in itself. This year that number has increased to 731 in just five months”, he added.



Indian Flying Academy: Indian Flying Academy is a unit of Shaurya Flight Sim Pvt Ltd that has been established at Khajuraho Airport under the ‘Aatam Nirbhar Bharat’ initiative taken by the honorable Prime Minister. It has acquired 05 aircraft of which 04 have already arrived. Of these 04 aircraft, 03 aircraft are Single-Engine Aircraft consisting of two Diamond DA 40, one Evektor, and one Multi Engine aircraft-Diamond DA 42. Indian Flying Academy will have a capacity of 40 students for Flying Training per batch and the FTO will have 2 batches per year.



Flyola Aviation Academy (Jet Serve Aviation Pvt. Ltd.)- Helicopter FTO: Flyola Aviation Academy Helicopter FTO is Asia’s first Commercial Helicopter Pilot License (CHPL) Training Institute. FlyOla Aviation Academy currently has two Robinson R44 helicopters in its fleet and is having a capacity of 20 students for Flying Training at a time.



Flyola Aviation Academy (Jet Serve Aviation Pvt. Ltd.)-Fixed Wing FTO: The Fixed Wing FTO of Flyola Aviation Academy is giving training on multi-engine training aircraft which is considered a high-performance aircraft. The Trainer fleet of Flyola Aviation Academy consists of: –



Single Engine Aircraft: –

02 Cessna 172 Aircraft

04 Multi-Engine Aircraft: –

03 King Air C 90A Aircraft

01 Super King Air B200 Aircraft.





Flyola Aviation Academy can train 20 cadets in one batch. For this, FTO has 04 flying instructors.