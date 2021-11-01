Jyotiraditya M. Scindia inaugurates IndiGoflight between Kanpur and Bengaluru

New Delhi: Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia inaugurated the IndiGoflight between Kanpur – Bengaluru here today. Flights between Kanpur and Mumbai & Hyderabad have also started today. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Minister of State for Rural Development, Nand Gopal Gupta (Nandi), Minister of Civil Aviation, Uttar Pradesh, Satish Mahana, Minister for Industrial Development, Members of Parliament Satyadev Pachauri and Shri Devendra Singh Bholewere also present in the virtual event. The officials of Ministry of Civil Aviation, UP Government and Senior Indigo executives were also present on the occasion.

The Minister said that the Prime Minister’s historic and farsighted approach led to the launch of Udaan scheme, which enabled the common citizen also to fly, and brought about democratization of the sector. He said that the airfares have dipped substantially, and airfares are now less than long-haul trains. Under the scheme, 100 new airports will be constructed, and 1000 new routes will start.

Scindia said that the country had just 75 airports earlier but in the last 7 years, 62 more airports have been added. Regarding Uttar Pradesh, he said that there were 2 operational airports in the state but the number has now gone up to 9, covering 80 destinations. Soon the number of operational airports will jump to 15 in the state. There were only two international airports in Uttar Pradesh, and third one was added recently in Kushinagar, and soon two more at Ayodhya and Jewar will be coming up.