Jyotiraditya M. Scindia inaugurates direct international flight from Pune to Singapore

New Delhi : Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated a direct international flight from Pune to Singapore on 1st December 2022.

The flight will operate from 2nd December, 2022 as per the following schedule:

Flight No. Sector Departure Arrival Frequency Aircraft UK 111 PNQ – SIN 2:10 10:30 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun Airbus A321neo UK 112 SIN – PNQ 11:50 15:10 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun Airbus A321neo

In his inaugural address, Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the city of Pune, with its rich historical and cultural heritage, is constantly growing to become a hub for innovation, education, and development. He added that giving an impetus to this growth, the government has planned a gamut of activities to increase Pune’s connectivity, such as enhancing connectivity to domestic and international locations, developing a new terminal, and providing infrastructural support to the city by providing a separate cargo terminal.

The Minister further added that the initiation of the Pune – Singapore flight is an important landmark in the history of Pune. He also mentioned about the newly launched flight route between Pune and Bangkok and said that these two routes will not just connect the city to important global destinations but also provide an edge to the development of the city by linking it to a wide range of opportunities related to employment, education, trade, and business.

Looking at its increasing capacity, the new terminal is being built with a cost of Rs. 475.39 Cr and will expand its current area from 22,500 square meters to 48,500 square meters. To boost exports from Pune, a new International Air Cargo Terminal is also being built which will be completed by December 2024. A newly built multi-level parking facility worth Rs. 120 crores was recently launched on 25th November, 2022 at the Pune Airport.

The inauguration was graced by the presence of H.E. Gavin Roch, Vice Consul, Consul General of the Republic of Singapore, Shri Prashant Girbane, Director General, MCCIA, Shri Deepak Karandikar, President, MCCIA, Shri Sunil Tingre, MLA, Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale, Chairperson & Director, MCCIA, Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director, Pinnacle Industries Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Vinod Kannan, CEO, Vistara. Mr. Moinuddin Wasil, Head – Regulatory Affairs, Vistara, and other dignitaries from Vistara.