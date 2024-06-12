Jyotiraditya M. Scindia assumes charge as Union Minister for Ministry of Development of North East Region

Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia today assumed charge as Union Minister in the Ministry of Development of North East Region.

Dr. Majumdar, Minister of State in the Ministry of DoNER along with the senior officers of DoNER Ministry welcomed the Union Minister. After assuming the charge, Shri Scindia met the senior officials of the ministry and reviewed the schemes.

Tweet

While interacting with the media, Shri Scindia said that the Prime Minister has always prioritized the North Eastern region, and we are committed to realizing the Prime Minister’s vision. He said that it is our commitment to accelerate the development of this region and establish new benchmarks for modern development.