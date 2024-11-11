Justice Sanjiv Khanna sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice

New Delhi: After Justice DY Chandrachud retired, Justice Sanjiv Khanna took the oath of office as India’s 51st Chief Justice on Monday at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Justice Chandrachud, who retired on November 10 at the age of 65, suggested that Justice Khanna be appointed. Justice Khanna will remain Chief Justice till May 13 of the next year.

At 10 am, Justice Sanjiv Khanna was sworn in by President Droupadi Murmu. He will hold the position of Chief Justice of India for a period of six months.

After the ceremony, Justice Khanna thanked the attorneys for their good wishes before starting the court proceedings. In a landmark decision, Justice Khanna’s team gave Kejriwal temporary bail in May so he could run for Lok Sabha.