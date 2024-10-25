Justice Sanjeev Khanna to Assume Role as Chief Justice of India Starting November 11

Justice Sanjeev Khanna has been appointed as the next Chief Justice of India, effective November 11, 2024, succeeding CJI DY Chandrachud, who retires on November 10. As the 51st CJI, he is expected to serve a six-month term until May 2025.

The appointment was confirmed by the Ministry of Law and Justice and announced by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, following a recommendation from CJI Chandrachud.

Born on May 14, 1960, Justice Khanna began his legal career in 1983 and has experience in various legal fields. He was appointed to the Delhi High Court in 2005 and became a Supreme Court judge in January 2019.