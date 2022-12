Justice Dipankar Dutta took oath as a judge of the Supreme Court today. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud administered the oath to Justice Dutta in the swearing-in ceremony in the Supreme Court in the presence of all judges. With the appointment of Justice Dutta, the Supreme Court will have 28 judges out of the strength of 34 judges. Justice Dutta will have a term till February 8, 2030.