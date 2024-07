New Delhi: Justice BR Sarangi, Judge, High Court of Orissa appointed as Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court. Justice Sarangi started his judicial career as a lawyer in 1985. He was appointed as a judge in Orissa High Court in 2013. During his stint in the Orissa Court, he has passed many important verdicts. He also served as Acting Chief Justice of Orissa High Court for a few months.