Puri: Justice Biswanath Rath, chairman of the high-level committee, says the inner chamber of Srimandir’s Ratna Bhandar will be opened on July 18 again; the process of shifting the valuables will be taken up

It is practically not possible to shift the entire ‘almirahs’ and chests as it will involve huge manpower, the contents (valuables, ornaments etc) inside the chests and almirahs will be shifted to the temporary Ratna Bhandar set up inside the Srimandir complex which has been equipped with CCTV, fire safety and other measures, says Rath