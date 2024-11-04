Junior Assistant Orientation Training Launched by the W&CD Department

Bhubaneswar: On Monday, the State Institute for Women and Children in Bhubaneswar kicked off an orientation training program for junior assistants.

Shubha Sarma, the principal secretary of the Women & Child Development (W&CD) Department, attended the inaugural ceremony as the main guest and outlined the goals of the program.

Since junior assistants are crucial in informing the public about the department’s plans and efforts, Sarma underlined that this training would increase the efficacy of grassroots work. She went on to say that the department’s future planning would benefit greatly from the comments and recommendations made by program participants.

The dates of this 23-day training program are November 4–November 27, 2024. Forty participants from the districts of Angul, Balangir, Balasore, Bhadrak, Boudh, and Cuttack will receive training in the first phase, which began today.

Forty competitors from the districts of Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, and Kalahandi will take part in the second phase. Forty participants from Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khordha, Koraput, and Malkangiri will be trained in the third phase, while forty-seven participants from Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Puri, Rayagada, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, and Sundargarh will be trained in the fourth and final phase. Training will be provided to 167 Junior Assistants in four stages, each lasting three days.

Accounting, administrative tasks, and the computerization of administrative procedures, such as HRMS (Human Resource Management System), will all be covered in the training course.