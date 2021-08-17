Junior and cadet teams won India’s highest ever 15 medals in the Youth World Archery Championship

New Delhi : On 15th August as India celebrated Independence Day and also , Junior and Cadet Archers brought smiles on the faces of millions of people with their magnificent achievements at the concluding day, of Youth World Archery Championship in Wroclaw (Poland) held from 9th to 15th August,2021.

The junior and cadet team’s campaign ended in the biggest event for youth with 15 medals (8 Gold, 2 Silver and 5 Bronze medals) which is India’s best ever performance in the Youth World Archery Championship. Compound Archers bagged 3 Gold, 2 Silver & 2 Bronze whereas Recurve Arches clinched 5 Gold and 3 Bronze in the presence of a total of 520 Archers.Prior to Wroclaw, Indian archers have won a total of 26 medals (6 Gold, 9 Silver and 11 Bronze) at the Youth World Archery Championships/Junior World (old name) and 15 medals alone in Wroclaw tells the success story of our Archers in the presence of more than 500 Archers of the world.

The event was significant in other terms also as 14 out of 24 archers went on to play an international event for the first time. Not only this, Five Youth archers who won medals, have also been selected as members of the senior team that is going to participate in the USA-World Championships-September, 2021.Athletes also established world records. Two New Youth World Records by Indian Compound Cadet Girls Trio- PriyaGurjar, Parneet Kaur &RidhuVarshiniSenthikumar established the Cadet Compound Team World Record by securing 2067 out of possible 2160 points. The previous world record was held by the USA at 2045. Compound Cadet Mixed Duo – PriyaGurjar and KushalDalal established a new World Record of 1401 out of 1440 possible points. The previous world best was at 1387.

After targeting Gold in the Junior Recurve in Poland, Komalika Bari became the second Indian after Deepika Kumari to win both the Cadet and Junior Recurve Women World Champions’ titles.

Arjun Munda, President of Archery Association of India and Union Tribal Affairs Minister felicitated the medal winners and other participants in the championship in New Delhi today upon their arrival in India . Congratulating the Junior and Cadet team, Shri Arjun Munda said “Congratulations to all on your stupendous triumph! We are very proud of you all. The efforts put in by each and every member of the contingent was outstanding. All your hard work, determination and sacrifices have paid off with your enormous victory today in Poland. You are the real star of this special day. May today’s success be the beginning of tomorrow’s great achievements in the biggest event.’

Arjun Munda profusely thanked the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Sports Authority of India and NTPC Limited for their invaluable support and cooperation extended towards Archers and the activities of Archery Association of India.

Highlights of Achievements

Team Performances –

Cadet Compound Archers took all three possible team Gold medals (Boys Team, Girls Team and Mixed Team)

Cadet Recurve & Cadet Compound Archers bagged all the 6 medals (5 Gold and 1 Bronze) for the first time.

Individual Performances –

Komalika Bari (U21 Junior Recurve) won Gold Medal and became the second Indian after Deepika Kumari to win both the Cadet and Junior Recurve Women World Champions’ titles.

PriyaGurjar (U18 Cadet Compound) became the first Indian Archer to win two Gold medals at any Youth World Championship with a total of three medals (2 Gold+1 Silver). She was part of both the teams which established new World Records.

BishalChangmai (U18 Cadet Recurve) became the first Indian Archer to win two Gold

medals at any Youth World Championship with a total of three medals including oneBronze.

Sakshi Chaudhary(U21 Junior Compound) became the first Indian woman Junior Compound archer to reach the final in the category and managed to win Individual Silver Medal in her debut International event.