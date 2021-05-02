Jungle Cry wins the ‘Best Film’ Award at the Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival 2021

Bhubaneswar: Jungle Cry won the ‘Best Film’ (Jury) award at the 11th Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival 2021. Based on the inspiring true story of 12 students from Kalinga Institute (KISS) ‘Jungle Cry’ follows their triumphant journey to the International Junior Rugby Tournament held in the UK in 2007. They go on to win the prestigious U14 Rugby World Cup in England. Jungle Cry is a story that defines nothing is impossible and promotes that education, sports and helps eradicate poverty and create patriotism for every nation, as KISS does. The Rugby film, helmed by Sagar Ballary of “Bheja Fry” fame and Prashant Shah of Bollywood Hollywood Productions chronicles the journey of 12 students of KISS.

KISS a home for 30,000 tribal students was established for tribal children empowerment through education also focused on sports as a tool for empowerment. Rugby was introduced in 2005 in KISS by its Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta. In 2007, 12 KISS boys Rugby team represented India in U14 Rugby World Cup in England and created history. Since then KISS has promoted and popularised the game of Rugby all over India. This unique achievement of KISS is very beautifully depicted in Jungle Cry.

Expressing happiness Dr. Samanta, congratulated Prashant Shah, Producer and Sagar Ballary, Director for this recognition. Also he thanked the Jury for this deserving tribute to the film. “I am very glad that the Jungle Cry, a movie on how KISSians won the U-14 Rugby Championship in England braving all geographical, cultural and strategic barriers in 2007”.