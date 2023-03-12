Judicial Delegates of SCO countries visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya on 10th March

The Chief Justices/Chairmen of the Supreme Courts of the members of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya on 10 March 2023. They were welcomed by Shri Sanjiv Nandan Sahai, Director, NMML. The delegation included Mr. Jinghong Gao, Vice President of Supreme People’s Court of People’s Republic of China, Mr. Aslambek Mergaliyev, Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mr. Zamirbek Bazarbekov, Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic, Mr. Vyacheslav M. Lebedev, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, Mr. Shermuhammad Shohiyon, Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Tajikistan, and Mr. Valery Kalinkovich, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Belarus.

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is a tribute to every Prime Minister of India since Independence, and a narrative record of how each one has contributed to the development of our nation over the last 75 years. It is a history of collective effort, and powerful evidence of the creative success of India’s democracy. Our Prime Ministers came from every class and tier of society, for the gates of democracy were equally open to all. The Sangrahalaya tells us the story of how our Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured the all-round progress of the country. It gets a large number of visitors from India and abroad. It has also been visited by a large numbers of Indian and foreign dignitaries since its opening.

The delegates were given an extensive guided tour of the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya. They saw the distinctive displays at the Sangrahalaya including the experimental zone, Anubhuti. They complimented the unique journey of Indian democracy led by the chief executives.