JSW Steel USA collaborates with TrueNorth Collective to determine environmental impact of its product portfolio

New Delhi : JSW Steel USA, a subsidiary of JSW Steel Ltd (India’s leading steel company and flagship business of US$ 22 billion JSW Group), is adopting the ground-breaking Smart EPD Platform to monitor, publish and digitally lead the strategic direction in decarbonization. JSW Steel USA has become the first steel company in the United States to adopt Smart EPD™ to publish Environmental Product Declarations, or EPDs. EPDs are internationally accepted, third-party verified documents that provide clear and transparent information about a product’s environmental impact across its value or supply chain.

JSW Steel USA has collaborated with TrueNorth Collective, a consultancy founded with the vision of accelerating sustainability as serious business. TrueNorth developed a custom EPD generator based on JSW USA operations that calculates the environmental impacts across its product portfolio of slab, plate, hot rolled and coil, and pipe steel products.

According to Mr. Parth Jindal, Director of JSW USA, “JSW Steel USA is aligned to the Sustainability goals of our parent company JSW Steel. It has always been our endeavor to bring our steel operations in the United States of America in line with our position as a World Steel Association Sustainability Champion. JSW Steel USA is well positioned to support low carbon steel demand and the renewable energy sectors within the United States with the greenest steel available in North America. The adoption of Smart EPD is the first step in our journey to provide a clear and strong framework in our journey towards the decarbonization of our business operations.”

State and Federal Buy Clean policies are increasingly relying on EPDs to disclose the embodied carbon of products. This effort will bolster JSW Steel USA’s competitive landscape, especially in markets that appeal to low-carbon steel procurement. To create the customized EPD generator for JSW Steel USA, TrueNorth Collective has used SimaPro, developed by PRé Sustainability, to calculate product specific results which are then verified and integrated within the Smart EPD platform to publish EPDs. JSW Steel USA can now directly generate and publish verified digital EPDs on-demand.

“The manufacturing community needs efficient and scalable ways to publish and share EPD data, and we applaud JSW’s commitment to transparency and leadership in this space,” said Anna Lasso, Founder of Smart EPD.