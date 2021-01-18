JSW Steel surpasses one Lac ton iron-ore dispatch on a single day from its Odisha mines

Bhubaneswar: JSW Steel Ltd., flagship company of JSW Group has achieved a major milestone with its iron-ore dispatch surpassing 1 Lac tons on a single day from its newly acquired mines in the state of Odisha. With this achievement, the leading integrated steel producer sets the roadmap for progress, prosperity, and opportunity for Odisha.

Expressing his Gratitude to the people of Odisha Mr. Ranjan Nayak COO, JSW Steel said, “It is a matter of pride to be part of Odisha’s Growth journey. We are immensely thankful to the Government of Odisha and all our stakeholders including our community, business partners, suppliers, transporters, police and railways for their support and encouragement. This has certainly been possible with supportive administration, well-coordinated transportation and communication network. We aspire to remain focused to serve our customers from local industries apart from our own plant. While the challenges of Pandemic are far from over, we believe our commitment will bring prosperity to the State.”

JSW Steel acquired four iron ore mines – Narayanposi, Ganua, Nuagaon and Jajang in the districts of Sundergarh and Keonjhar in Odisha in February, 2019 having known reserves of 1,131 million tonne. The company went into mining operations in July last year amidst all supply chain disruptions caused due to covid-19 pandemic but with sheer determination and abiding all pandemic norms, the team at JSW progressively climbed up the production targets month on month to achieve the coveted milestone in a short span of little over than six months time. Once operational with full capacity, these mines are expected to produce around 36 MT per annum.

JSW Steel Ltd. is a company with a difference. Aligning with the vision of its founders and propelled by the assiduous and charismatic leadership, the company has intended to walk the talk of being a socially responsible business unit in Odisha. “Creating a strong business and building a better world are not conflicting goals-they are both essential ingredients for long term success”- is rightly followed by the company. The company envisions being a partner in the development of Odisha.

Related

comments