JSW-Posco Steel Plant To Come Up In Keonjhar District: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Majhi during his visit to his home district Keonjhar informs that JSW and POSCO will jointly set up a mega steel plant in the district. CM Mohan Majhi at Keonjhar today says during Utkarsh Odisha roadshow programs at Delhi & Mumbai, he spoke to JSW & Posco

“Now, JSW & Posco have concluded a MoU & mentioned that the Plant would come up in Keonjhar. The process is on..”, CM said while responding to questions on Steel plant in Keonjhar district

JSW Group & Korea’s POSCO Group hsve signed landmark MOU to develop an Integrated Steel Plant in India with Initial Capacity of 5 Million Tonnes per annum in #Odisha