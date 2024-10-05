JSW Paints Unveils ‘Khoobsurat Soch’ Campaign Starring Alia Bhatt & Ayushmann Khurranna

Mumbai, October 4, 2024: JSW Paints, India’s leading environment-friendly paints company and part of the US$ 24 billion JSW Group, today unveiled a campaign for its decorative range of paints.

The campaign ‘Khoobsurat Soch’ champions JSW Paints’ unique positioning of ‘Think Beautiful’. In the visually captivating film, brand ambassadors Alia Bhatt & Ayushmann Khurranna invite everyone to let their thoughts take wings and embark on a journey of self-expression with colours of JSW Paints. The new campaign is being launched across television channels, digital, OOH and other platforms.

Alia Bhatt & Ayushmann Khurranna’s vibrant and playful energy inspires the audience to embrace the beauty of colours in their living spaces. The soundtrack for the film is composed by the maestro Gulzar, making it a beautiful mix of visual and auditory experience for the audience. Conceptualised by TBWA\India, the film showcases JSW Paints’ diverse range of eco-friendly paints.

JSW Paints has signed Dulquer Salmaan as the brand ambassador for south markets. The campaign film for these markets features Alia Bhatt & Dulquer Salmaan.

Commenting on the campaign Mr. AS Sundaresan, Joint MD & CEO of JSW Paints said, “We’re excited to unveil our Khoobsurat Soch’ campaign. The campaign will help people discover the boundless potential of beautiful thoughts that can transform their homes. We want consumers to look beyond colour at themes, designs, aspirations, experiences and usher in a slice of their life and passion at home.”

Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA\India adds, “So many newer possibilities of decorating your home are now possible with JSW Paints packed with new features that were not available earlier. All your beautiful thinking about your home can now be made real. This film talks to this generation of homemakers and partners with them to move beyond the boringly predictable and try new ideas and paints.”

Russell Barrett, CCExpO, TBWA\India said, “JSW Paints has been built on the principles of disrupting the paints category through thoughtful innovations and beautiful initiatives. This film encourages every homeowner in India to bring alive their home with their beautiful thoughts. To set their imagination free and allow us to partner with them in bringing their unique stories to life.”