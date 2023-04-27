JSW Paints’ new campaign with Sawalia questions sleep-buying and encourages to ask what’s in a ‘Best Paint’

MUMBAI: JSW Paints, India’s environment-friendly paints company and part of the US $22 billion JSW Group, is launching a new product campaign for its luxury range of Halo Wall Finishes.

The Indian consumer is discerning and extremely conscious of how his/her walls look. However, when it comes to making a choice they ‘Sleep Buy’ thinking they are buying the best, often without knowing why is it the best. In the process, they get some benefits and miss many. JSW Paints encourages consumers to make an informed choice. It began with Sawalia questioning ‘Why pay extra for colour’. In this campaign, Sawalia questions consumers to find out if they are getting all the benefits they can get in their best paint. JSW Paints Halo range of finishes is top of its class offering that comes fully loaded and feature-packed. It has anti-stain (which makes it easy to clean stains off the wall), has Germ block (which protects the home interiors from bacteria, fungus, and viruses), has a rich sheen, offers best-in-class coverage, and comes with Any Colour One Price. Additionally, it is water-based and low VOC making it completely non-toxic and family-friendly. Conceptualized by TBWA, this campaign features Bollywood Superstars Alia Bhatt & Ayushmann Khurrana. The TVC will be promoted digitally during the IPL 2023 season and on all the leading television channels.

Sundaresan A.S, Joint MD & CEO, JSW Paints said, “As we build the paint company of the future, our aim is to help consumers make an informed choice. The insight behind this campaign is that often consumers blindly go ahead with what is being offered, without knowing what they get. Sawalia, an agent provocateur, continues to nudge consumers to ask the right questions and make the right choice! The campaign aims to assure its audience that it is indeed possible for a single paint brand to have it all. However, the only way to find out the benefits is by taking the initiative to ask”.

Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA India said, “Consumers in this category tend to be “sleep buyers” and make purchases based on perception or repeating past usage. JSW Paint’s innovations have enabled a range of paints complete with a far superior set of benefits. The JSW Paints Halo Campaign is a way to awaken the Indian consumers and get them to demand more from their paint by asking questions.”