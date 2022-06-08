JSW Paints commences deliveries through Electric Vehicles In New Delhi as part of its “Think Beautiful” green roadmap

New Delhi : JSW Paints, India’s leading environment friendly paints company and part of US$ 22 billion JSW Group, took another step towards a sustainable tomorrow by switching to Electric Vehicles (EV) to deliver materials from its Hubs (warehouses) to Retailers. An EV mini truck was flagged-off in New Delhi to deliver fresh stock from its Delhi Hub to its retail partner Verma Sales Corporation in Mayur Vihar. It comes immediately after the switch to EV was made and the first EV mini truck was flagged off in Bengaluru.

This is a part of the company’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions through innovative & sustainable logistics and falls under JSW Paints’ broader Think Beautiful green roadmap. The EV will be a mini truck replacing the currently used diesel vehicle van to deliver goods to its retailers. JSW Paints is the first Indian paints company in India to use electric vehicle as part of sustainable business practise.