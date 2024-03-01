JSW Odisha Mines division bagged multiple awards in MEMC event

Bhubaneswar:JSW Steel Ltd (Odisha Mines Division) has won multiple prestigious awards in different categories during the final day function and award ceremony of the 25th Mines Environment and Mineral Conservation Week 2023-24. The MEMC event was held under the aegis of the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), Bhubaneswar.

JSW’s four mines received five awards for their performances in different categories of the mining fields. JSW’s Jajang Mines bagged the first prize for afforestation in the event, recognizing its contribution towards protecting the environment. Additionally, Narayanposhi Mines won the first prize in the category of waste dump management. Similarly, Nuagaon mines won the second prize in systematic and scientific development and the third prize in environmental monitoring. Lastly, Gonua mines bagged the second prize in the category of sustainable development.

Moreover, Nikhil Behuria, Mines Manager of Gonua Iron Ore Mines, has won the ParyavaranBandhu Award for his remarkable work towards environment.

Ram Shanker Sharma, Head of Operations for the Odisha Mining division, headed the final day function and award ceremony.