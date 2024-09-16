  JSW MG Motor India presents the MG Hector to BML Munjal University for upskilling students in advanced vehicular technology

Gurugram : JSW MG Motor India and BML Munjal University have joined forces to bridge the gap between academia and the auto industry. As part of this collaboration, JSW MG Motor India has presented the MG Hector, India’s first internet SUV, to BMU under the MG Nurture program.

MG Nurture is a comprehensive program designed to empower students and bridge the industry-academia gap in India. Collaborating with over 40 colleges, the program equips students with the technical skills needed to excel in the dynamic automotive sector.

Speaking about MG Nurture, Yeshwinder Patial, Senior Director – Human Resources, JSW MG Motor India, said, “MG Nurture aims to equip students with relevant skills and knowledge, making them future-ready for the automotive industry. We achieve this through academic tie-ups with institutions nationwide and by offering elective courses that provide immersive learning experience in advanced vehicular technology.”

Dr. Maneek Kumar, Dean, School of Engineering & Technology, BML Munjal University, said, “BMU’s collaboration with JSW MG Motor India represents a significant leap in our mission to provide world-class, industry-relevant education. The MG Hector will serve as an invaluable learning tool, allowing our students to gain practical insights into cutting-edge automotive technology. This powerful partnership brings together BMU’s diverse learning opportunities and JSW MG Motor India’s advanced technology, creating a unique educational experience that prepares students for the future of the automotive industry. At BMU, we believe in experiential learning, and this collaboration perfectly aligns with our approach of providing hands-on, real-world experiences to our students.”

This MoU between JSW MG Motor India and BML Munjal University will provide students with an opportunity to delve into the intricacies of vehicle components. By studying the car’s architecture and systems, students will gain valuable practical knowledge, complementing their theoretical understanding. Additionally, reverse engineering the vehicle will allow for in-depth exploration of its various components. The initiative signifies a shared vision for innovation and creating a sustainable future through advancements in electric mobility and a powerful partnership, where advanced technology meets diverse learning opportunities.

To further strengthen its commitment to skill development, JSW MG Motor India has launched EVPEDIA, India’s first comprehensive online platform dedicated to electric vehicle education. This platform aims to educate a wider audience and promote the adoption of EVs in the country.

BMU, known for its innovative approach to education, has integrated the MG Hector into its curriculum, allowing for in-depth exploration of its various components through reverse engineering projects and hands-on learning experiences.