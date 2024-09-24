Business

JSW Infrastructure takes delivery of dredger to support its expansion plans

By Odisha Diary bureau

Mumbai, 24 September 2024: JSW Infrastructure Limited (the “Company”), a part of the JSW Group and India’s second-largest private commercial port operator, has taken delivery of a new, state-of-the-art dredger from Netherlands based IHC Dredging. 

This investment into the second dredger, aligns with the company’s FY2030 growth plan to boost capacity from 170 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) to 400 MTPA. The new dredger will support both greenfield and brownfield expansion projects at multiple ports of the company.

