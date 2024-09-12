JSW Infrastructure approves capex of ₹2,359 Crore for capacity expansion

Mumbai, 10 September 2024: JSW Infrastructure Limited (the “Company”), a part of the JSW Group and India’s second-largest private commercial port operator, today approved a capex of ₹2,359 Crore for the capacity expansion at its Jaigarh and Dharamtar Port.

As a part of the company’s FY2030 growth plan to increase capacity to 400 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) from the existing capacity of 170 MTPA, the Board of the respective subsidiary companies has approved a total capacity expansion plan of 36 MTPA (21 MTPA at Dharamtar and 15 MTPA at Jaigarh). The capex plan includes mechanical, civil, and electrical work for the new berths and additional infrastructure, such as railway siding for Jaigarh Port, to boost third-party cargo movement.

The expansion will increase the overall capacity of Jaigarh Port to 70 MTPA from the current 55 MTPA, and Dharamtar Port to 55 MTPA from the current 34 MTPA. This expansion primarily aims to cater to the increased cargo volume of the anchor customer on the back of the proposed 5 MTPA steel-making facility at Dolvi, Maharashtra. The expansion at both ports is expected to generate an additional cargo handling volume of approximately 27 MTPA. Construction at both ports is anticipated to be completed by March 2027.