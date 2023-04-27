JSW Cement ranked #1 in the Sustainalytics ESG risk rating globally in the construction material industry group

MUMBAI – JSW Cement, India’s leading Green Cement company, has been ranked first in the industry group of ‘construction materials’ among more than 140 companies rated by Sustainalytics. With a score of 17, JSW cement is rated as “Low Risk” by Sustainalytics in its ESG Risk Ratings released for JSW Cement. The company is categorized in Top 17% among more than 15,500 companies across all industry groups. The ESG Risk Rating concludes that JSW Cement is at low risk of exposure to material financial impacts from ESG factors due to its strong management of most of the material issues.

Sustainalytics is a leading independent ESG and corporate governance research, ratings and analytics firm that supports investors around the world with the development and implementation of responsible investment strategies. This ESG risk rating report by Sustainalytics is gaining more and more significance as the world’s leading corporations, lenders and banks rely on these ratings to identify and understand the financially Material ESG Issues (MEIs) that contribute to an organization’s long-term performance.

According to Mr Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement said, “Sustainalytics ESG ratings are globally renowned and well recognized, and it is a matter of immense pride that we have the lowest risk score of 17 within the construction material sector among more than 140 companies. It is also encouraging to know that JSW Cement is the only cement company globally, among our national and international peers, to be categorized as ‘Low Risk’. We are already leading the decarbonization pathway in our sector with the lowest CO2 emissions intensity. We are now making efforts to build resilience against all other potential ESG risks within our sector. This rating reaffirms our belief that we are on the right path and is a testament on the steps we as a company have taken over years. To all the customers out there, if there was ever a doubt on which cement is the greenest in the world with this rating we can safely say that JSW Cement is the greenest and most eco-friendly product available anywhere in the world. We hope that all environmentally conscious customers chose JSW Cement as their product of choice.”

Mr Manoj Rustagi, Chief Sustainability & Innovation Officer of JSW Cement said, “We manufacture low carbon cement products and lead the Indian Cement Industry in transition towards a low carbon economy. Our company is also involved in basic research to develop new green products. On the ESG front, while we have similar risk exposure like the other Industry players, it is the management focus to build resilience against all potential ESG risks, which has put us in a leadership position globally within our sector. This rating motivates us to further innovate our operations and keep working on providing green & resilient products.”

Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Rating measures a company’s exposure to industry-specific material ESG risks and how well a company manages those risks. The exercise is quite comprehensive, detailed and thorough. The risk rating report offers clear insights into company-level ESG risk by measuring the size of the company’s unmanaged ESG risk. This is measured by a unique set of MEIs and considers issues which have a potentially substantial impact on the economic value of the company. It gives a rating score which can be categorized across five risk levels, which are negligible (0-10), low (10-20), medium (20-30), high (30-40), and severe (40+). The lower the score, the better ESG risk rating for the company. For details, please go to https://www.sustainalytics.com/esg-rating/jsw-cement-ltd/2002402845