JSW and Posco will jointly set up a steel mill in Kendujhar: CM Mohan Majhi

Kendujhar: JSW Steel and Posco have expressed interest in establishing a joint plant in the Kendujhar district, which will result in the construction of another steel production facility in Odisha.

During his visit to the district today, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stated that a memorandum of agreement has already been signed by both companies.

According to the MoU, the two businesses have partnered to build a steel facility in the Kendujhar district. During roadshows for the “Utkarsh Odisha: Make In Odisha 2025” summit in Delhi and Mumbai, Majhi emphasized that he had conversations with both businesses.

An MOU to construct an integrated steel production facility in Odisha was signed on October 21 by Posco Group and JSW Group. Five million tonnes will be produced annually at the joint steel complex, with plans to expand.

JSW and Posco will search for prospects in secondary battery materials as well. They will work together to conduct research and make investments in their value chain. The two businesses will form alliances in the field of renewable energy and begin using green energy to power the steel factory.