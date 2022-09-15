JSP’s Managing Director Visits Company’s CSR Facilities at Angul

Angul: Managing Director of Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) Mr. Bimlendra Jha visited various CSR facilities of JSP, promoted by its CSR arm JSP Foundation in Angul.

Mr Jha’s visit started from “Asha the Hope”, where he interacted with 94 specially abled children and Parents. Asha the Hope Centre, under one roof, provides Physiotherapy, Occupational therapy, Sensory Integration Therapy, Special Education, and Speech therapy support for Children with special needs.

Mr Jha visited the DAV Savitri Jindal School and interacted with the School Students from the local community. Mr Jha advised to have Lab based Classrooms to arouse interest for scientific learning among the students.

“Based on the advice of our Managing Director, we shall be adding appropriate infrastructure to the existing facilities in the DAV Savitri Jindal School,” said the Principal of the School.

Sri Jha interacted with more than 100 women entrepreneurs who are being supported for generating sustainable supplementary income for their families by undertaking multi-dimensional Income Generation Activities in the Jindal Jan Jeevika Kendra at Angul.

Sri Jha advised the Team CSR for more vibrant market linkages for the produces made by the Women SHGs.

“Let’s actualise the vision of our Honourable Prime Minister to be vocal for the local but think global for its market linkages. We need to ensure appropriate market linkages for the micro-enterprises in upgrading the processing and packaging and marketing of the Produces,” advised Mr Jha.

“We are thrilled for the visit of JSP’s MD Sri Jha to our Jan Jeevika Kendra and for his innovative idea on expanding the scopes of marketing. We are sure his suggestions will help us to earn more to add to our family income on a sustainable basis,” said Mrs Shila Behera, running Eco spa centre in Jindal Jan Jeevika Kendra, producing herbal body care products.

Under the umbrella of Jindal Jan Jeevika Kendra, 1200 women are being supported in SHG mode for running micro-enterprises.

MD Mr Jha interacted with the medical team in the geriatric health camp under the Swosti Express programme at Basudevpur Community Centre and spoke to the adolescent girls undergoing haemoglobin check-ups under the Kishori Express Programme of JSP Foundation.

Mr Jha had lunch with all the Children with Special needs and their Parents in Anand Bazar Mandap at Devbhoomi temple premises Jindal Nagar.