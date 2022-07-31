JSP’s Kapil Mantri awarded with 40UnderForty by Businessworld magazine

Bhubaneswar: Executive Vice President at Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) Mr. Kapil Mantri has been selected amongst the top 40 finance professionals of the country in the BFCFO event organized by Businessworld magazine.

Kapil works as Executive Vice President at Jindal Steel & Power. He has been awarded for his contribution to JSP and the field of Finance. He leads Corporate Strategy, Merger & Acquisition, Acquisitions under IBC, New Business Development, Mineral Auctions and Fund Raising, among various responsibilities.

Mr Mantri is a Managing Committee Member of PHDCCI and Chairperson of the Power Generation Task Force at Assocham. He is a founding member of Maharaja Agrasen Medical Education & Scientific Research Society, Agroha.

He is also on the board of many companies such as Jindal United Steel Limited, OPJ Trading Private Ltd, Kineta Power Ltd, JSP Cement Ltd, JSPL Overseas Ltd, JSPL Energy Ltd and JSP Power (Raigarh) Ltd.

Mr Mantri holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from the National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal. He did his MBA from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. He is also an alumnus of Darden School of Business, University of Virginia.