JSPL’s TRB Mines Bags Kalinga Safety Excellence Award

Tensa: TRB Iron Ore Mines of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) in Tensa of Sundergarh district has been honoured with prestigious Kalinga Safety Excellence Award-2019 in Gold category for exemplary efforts in maintaining best safety practices. The award was conferred at the Odisha State Safety Conclave-2020 held in Bhubaneswar.

Mr. Pramod Kumar Patra, Vice President and Unit Head of TRB Mines received the award on behalf of JSPL from Hon’ble Speaker of Odisha State Assembly Shri Surya Narayan Patro, in presence of Shri Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secy, Revenue & Disaster Management, Govt of Odisha, and other dignitaries.

Congratulating the entire team of Tensa unit Shri Patra said, “Safety always a precondition at JSPL’s workplaces. To be ranked among the safest mines in the State is remarkable. This award is a testament to the dedication of our team, and I thank them for the outstanding job they have done.”

It takes real commitment from all of our employees to make our workplace a safe environment, he stated.

TRB iron ore mines has for third consecutive year bagged this Kalinga Safety Award while in October 2020 it had won the prestigious Bala Gulshan Tandon FIMI Excellence Award for its efforts to ensure ecological balance through sustainable mining in the Tensa valley.

In 2017, TRB mines became the first mines in India to receive TPM Excellence Award, for successful implementation of Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) systems and process including innovation, value creation, respect for the environment and people, operational excellence, accountability and flexibility in adaption to volatile, economic and social changes.