JSPL’s TRB Mines Bags Kalinga Environment Excellence Award

Tensa : TRB Iron Ore Mines of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) in Tensa of Sundergarh district has been conferred with prestigious Kalinga Environment Excellence Award-2020 for exemplary sustainable environmental practices in mines.

Hon’ble Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly Dr Surya Narayan Patro handed over the prize to Mr. Pramod Kumar Patra, Vice President and Unit Head of TRB Mines in presence of other guests and dignitaries at a function held in Bhubaneswar.

Mr. Naveen Jindal, Chairman, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. has congratulated the JSPL Team at Tensa for winning this coveted Award.

Receiving the award Shri Patra said, “JSPL always believes in sustainable mining through implementation of innovative technologies, best safety and environment practices. This award is a recognition to our commitment to deliver our business activities in an environmentally sustainable manner and also for the dedication of our team”.

Earlier in last October, the mines had won the prestigious Bala Gulshan Tandon FIMI Excellence Award for its efforts to ensure ecological balance through sustainable mining in the Tensa valley.

In 2017, TRB mines became the first mines in India to receive TPM Excellence Award, for successful implementation of Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) systems and process including innovation, value creation, respect for the environment and people, operational excellence, accountability and flexibility in adaption to volatile, economic and social changes.