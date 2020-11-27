JSPL wins India International CSR Impact Awards – 2020 for Most Innovative Project

Bhubaneswar: Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) has been honoured with India International CSR Impact Awards – 2020 on November 26 during India International CSR Summit & Impact Awards -2020 held online by Brand India. JSPL has been awarded in the category of Most Innovative Project of the Year for its ‘Asha- the Hope’ project. JSPL’s President & Group Head (CSR, Education and Sustainability) Mr Prashant Kumar Hota received the award during the programme, in which eminent Leaders from Industry and Civil Society, NGOs were present.

Congratulating the team the Chairperson of JSPL Foundation Smt. Shallu Jindal said, “Asha the Hope is one of our flagship programmes for empowering persons with special needs, particularly those who are in their formative age group. With therapeutic and rehabilitative services, the Centres at Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand have been mainstreaming more than 4900 children with special needs. Asha the Hope Centres are Lighthouses those kindle flames of Hope for these children.”

‘Asha the Hope’ Centres work for rehabilitation and empowerment of children with special needs and differently-abled persons through various early intervention services such as Physiotherapy, Occupational therapy, Sensory Integration Therapy, special education for children with intellectually challenged and hearing impaired, Audiometry Speech therapy and with Vocational skill to enable them to face life in its full steam. The Centres also support in providing Artificial Limbs, Assistive & adaptive devices and mobility aids to the specially-abled children and persons. Even during the national lockdown for the Pandemic, JSPL Foundation has been able to impart rehabilitation training online to the target children uninterruptedly through its Asha the Programme.

The Centres also organize skill development training, music and dance classes, sports activities and community-based rehabilitation support programmes to support people with special needs.

