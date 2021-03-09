JSPL observes Naveen Jindal’s Birthday as Fitness Day

Barbil: Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. (JSPL) and its social arm JSPL Foundation celebrated the birthday of JSPL’s Chairman Shri Naveen Jindal as ‘Fitness Day’ here on Tuesday. To raise awareness about physical wellbeing and good health of employees and workers, a walkathon was organised in the residential area of the pellet plant in which all the employees and their family members participated in large numbers.

The day started with the flagging-off of a walkathon within the ambit of Covid protocol by the Unit Head Shri Brij Badhadra. The event witnessed a footfall of hundreds of participants maintaining physical distance and the enthusiasm was clearly visible among children who gave slogans on physical fitness.

In his address Shri Badhadra said, “To remain physically fit, if we practise yoga it has two benefits; it will lessen our mental stress and we will be more productive. We must learn this from our Hon’ble Chairman Shri Naveen Jindal ji who is a role model for the Gen Next for his fitness and tenacity. By being more productive, we will be able to contribute for an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.”

On the occasion everyone took the pledge to follow the Fitness Mantra of iconic Chairman Sri Naveen Jindal ji.

Later in the day, a cake cutting ceremony was organised in the pellet plant premises maintaining Covid protocol in which all the employees and workers joined. Among others Commercial Head Shri SK Agrawal; Operation Head Shri MD Purushottam; Head (HR &ES) Shri Sarat Kishore Panda, Electrical Head Shri Sunil Pattnayak; Mechanical & Maintenance Head Shri Deepak Dash, and CSR Head Shri Vargil Lakra were present on the occasion.