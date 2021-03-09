JSPL observes Fitness Day on Naveen Jindal’s Birthday; Organises a various programmes

Angul: Employees of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) observed fitness day today (on 9th March, 2021) to mark birthday of JSPL’s Chairman Shri Naveen Jindal, who is known for his fitness and patriotism, besides being an industrialist. On the occasion, JSPL and its social arm JSPL Foundation conducted various programmes to promote fitness among employees and local community as well as distributed O.P. Jindal Scholarships among thr eligible students in Angul.

On the occasion, JSPL Foundation distributed O.P. Jindal Star and O.P. Jindal Jewel Scholarship to support local meritorious students from financially weaker section of the society to continue their higher education. Angul Collector and District Magistrate Mr. Siddharth Shankar Swain and Executive Director of JSPL Mr. Hrideshwar Jha presented the scholarship amount and certificate to eligible students from Chhendipada and Banarpal blocks. District Education Officer Smt. Kalpana Behera, HR & ES Head of JSPL Angul Mr. Ravi Shankar and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

As a part of its Fitness Day celebration, JSPL Foundation opened an Open Gym at Jarasingha Village for health and wellbeing of local community. The Open Gym was inaugurated by Mr. Tapan Kumar Satapathy, ADM-Angul, in presence of Jarasingha village Sarpanch Mr. Milap Pradhan, GM-CSR of JSPL Mrs. Puspalata Satapathy and other respectable persons like Village President Mr. Sanjeev Swain, Village Secretary Mr. Bapi Swain and others.

A Yoga camp was also conducted in Jarasingha under the guidance of Yoga Guru Swami Satyabindu Saraswati ji. Local villagers and youths in large nos. attended the yoga camp as well as the open gym inauguration programme.

Mr. Hrideshwar Jha also attended the cake-cutting ceremony held at the office premises with participation of senior officers including Mr. Damodar Mittal, President,Mr. Atul Dubey, EVP, Mr. Ashish Pandey, AVP and others. A special puja also conducted in the temple praying for good health and prosperity of Shri Jindal.