JSPL observes 91st Birth Anniversary of Founder Shri O. P. Jindal 

Angul: Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. (JSPL) observed the 91st Birth Anniversary of its founder Shri Om Prakash Jindal , respectfully invoked as Bauji , today , with several social welfare programmes.

Led by Angul Location Head of JSPL Mr. Hridayeshwar Jha, and the Executive Director Mr. Damodar Mittal, all the senior officials and employees of JSPL with their family members and periphery villagers paid their tribute to the revered Sri OP Jindal as one of the great visionaries of our Nation whom people respectfully called as Bauji.

To mark this auspicious occasion as a service to mankind, Hridayeshwar Jha and Damodar Mittal also inaugurated a Voluntary Blood Donation Camp, organised by JSPL Foundation in association with District Red Cross Blood Bank that witnessed a collection of 118 blood units at this crucial COVID time where every drop of blood matters for the needy.

On this occasion the veteran pillars of JSPL who have worked under direct guidance of Bauji elaborated their reminiscence with Revered Sri OP Jindal and said that their life and their perception about the steel industry and society changed after they came in contact with the visionary leader and one of the steel kings of India.

Recalling their account of professional journey Mr. Damodar Mittal, Mr. S.K. Sharma, Vice-President L&PR, Coal Procurement and Mr. Sushil Gupta, Vice-President Finance & Accounts said that Bauji had always ensured a ‘ feel at home’ ambience in the organisation .

The Yoga Guru of JSPL Swami Satyabindu Saraswati Ji also threw light about the generosity of Bauji and how Bauji was capable to access the real potential of every person and every object at his very first look.

Continuing the Mission Zero Hunger Drive on this Special occasion, JSPL Foundation has also provided Dry ration at various Senior Citizen Homes, Orphan Homes, of the Angul district. In addition, Dry rations were also distributed to under privileged senior citizens, physically challenged persons, destitute widows and parentless children living in the periphery villages.

Similarly, the staff members and student of O.P. Jindal School, DAV-Savitri Jindal also paid their tribute to Bauji and performed several online competitions based on the life of Shri O.P. Jindal.

In the evening a Bhajan Sandhya was also organised at the Devbhoomi Temple in Angul’s JSPL Township and the entire celebration was conducted by adhering to all the COVID appropriate protocol and guidelines.

In Bhubaneswar office of JSPL floral tributes were paid by the employees to their Founder Sri OP Jindal and fruits and nutritive snacks were distributed in Children Shelter homes in the vicinity abiding to Covid protocol