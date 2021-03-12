JSPL Observes 50th National Safety Week

Angul: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. (JSPL) concluded observation of the 50th National Safety Week at its Angul plant premises. In the valedictory programme held today Mrs. Archana Dash, Asst. Director of Factories & Boilers was present as the Chief-Guest. Mr Hridayeshwar Jha, ED-Angul & Mr. Damodar Mittal, Factory Manager, were present as Guest of Honours.

Addressing the employees and workers, Mrs Archana Dash explained the background of formation of National Safety Council & importance of National Safety Day/Week observation.

Mr Hridayeshwar Jha administered the Safety Pledge and emphasized on building a full proof and Zero Harm culture in JSPL. “Safety is our value and we have to constantly work towards a safer workplace”, he said.

Mr Damodar Mittal reminded “Zero harm is our target and by improving the safety standards we can make our plant a best place to work”. Mr. Ravi Shankar, Head-HR & ES, Mr. A.N. Tiwari, Head-CGP and Mr. Atul Dubey, Head-SMS also addressed the gathering on the importance of working safely.

Mr Navin Gautam, GM-Safety presented the safety report and details about the safety protocols in place.

The Safety-week was observed with Many Safety competitions such as Safety Quiz, Safety Slogan & Poster, JSA, Spot the Hazard, Safety Talk etc. with huge participation from all departments. The winners of these competitions were presented Awards in the programme.

Training on various safety topics were also conducted during this week for improving the awareness on Occupational Health & Safety measures of Employees, Workers, Employees Spouses, School Children and local community members.