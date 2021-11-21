JSPL lifts AMITY T20 Cricket Trophy 

Angul : The AMITY Cup inter industry T20 cricket tournament played at Jindal Steel and Power Limited’s (JSPL) sports ground in Jindal Nagar Township from 18th to 21st Nov, came to end with a stunning final today.

JSPL beat SPCB by four wickets to win the AMITY Cup.

SEE of SPCB Mr. Santosh Kumar Panda and Mr. Sitikanta Sahoo, RO-Angul Zone Mr. Anup Kumar Mallick, JSPL’s Angul location head Mr. Hridayeswar Jha, EMD Head of Tata Steel Mr. Saroj Banerjee, JSPL’s ED Iron Zone Mr. Damodar Mittal and a huge number of spectators witnessed the spectacular final match.

After winning the toss and elected to bat SPCB has scored 133 runs by loosing their 7 wickets in their stipulated 20 over. Following the target, the players of team JSPL made a good performance and achieved the target in 19.2 over.

Rahul Aneppu of JSPL was declared as the man of the match and man of the tournament, best bowler and also the best batsman of the AMITY cup. He scored 29 runs and took 2 wickets in the final match and made 103 runs and grabbed 8 wickets in the tournament. Rajesh Pradhan and Dipti Ranjan of SPCB claimed the best wicket keeper and best fielder title in the tournament.

Team as a whole, JITPL was adjudged as the most disciplined team of the tournament.

All the winners, runner-ups and players were awarded with their respective trophies.

There were Six leading industrial teams of Angul district who participated in this tournament with their best players and mesmerised the spectators with their sporting skill and enthu.

The entire T20 tournament was umpired by Odisha Cricket Association’ s panel umpires Mr. Jayakrushna Rout, Mr. Mahesh Kumar Munshi and Mr. Tapas Mohanty.

Both the Captains Sitikanta Sahoo of SPCB and Debendra Sahoo of JSPL thanked the organizers for organizing such a beautiful event.

The next edition of the AMITY Cup will be held at TATA Steel Meramundali .