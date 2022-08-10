JSPL Foundation Provides Financial Assistance to 508 girls under its Jindal Swayam Sampanna Nari programme

Bhubaneswar : JSPL Foundation, the CSR wing of Jindal Steel & Power (JSP), supported scholarships to 508 meritorious girls from weaker sections of the society in Odisha and Chhattisgarh to support their vocational training & higher education under its Jindal Swayam Sampanna Nari programme. Ms Shallu Jindal, Chairperson of JSPL Foundation, inaugurated the programme and distributed the scholarship letters to the selected girls in a hybrid ceremony held on August 09, 2022.

Addressing the gathering, Ms Jindal said, “Jindal Swayam Sampann Nari is a part of our endeavour to empower talented females and young girls from disadvantaged backgrounds to become self-sufficient. Many talented girls are not able to full fill their ambition to develop their skills or pursue higher education because of financial constraints. I am sure that our Jindal Swayam Sampanna Nari will be the wind beneath their way to fulfilling their dreams and empower them sustainably”.

Participating in the programme, Ms Yashasvini Jindal, Advisory Body Member of JSPL Foundation expressed her happiness for such endeavour of JSPL Foundation to support girls from underprivileged backgrounds to get educated and realise their dreams to support their families and contribute to nation building.

Under this programme, 508 girls were selected through a selection process started in March 2022. They will be supported with financial assistance towards the course fee and other associated fees for pursuing vocational training or academic courses in professional/general streams in the institutions/colleges of their choice.

The selected students will be supported for their education in various skill development programmes like retail trade, nursing & ANM, beauty therapist, tailoring, computer hardware as well as, academic courses and professional courses including Post Graduate Programmes, MPhil, Engineering, Medical, ITI, Law, social work and others in 20 institutions across the two states. The Foundation shall transfer the amount directly to the institutions in which they are studying.

Delivering the welcome address Mr Prashant Kumar Hota, President and Group Head (CSR & Education) of JSP highlighted the objective and vision of Jindal Swayam Sampanna Nari programme. JSP’s Angul Location Head and Executive Director Mr. Hridayeshwar Jha, Executive Director and Head of Jindal Power Tamnar Mr. Chhavi Nath Singh, JSP’s Barbil Unit Head Mr. Brij Badhadra, Vice-Chancellor with OP Jindal University Dr RD Patidar, JSP’s Vice President(Liaison & Public Relations, CSR) Mr Sanjeev Chauhan and other senior officials were present on the occasion and inspired the students.

The selected girls thanked JSPL Foundation for the support, for which they be able to pursue their dream for education and skill development.

JSP’s Head (Steel Structure Division), Punjipathra Mr Nilesh Shah presented the vote of thanks.