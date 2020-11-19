JSPL Foundation observes World Toilet Day

Angul: JSPL Foundation, the CSR arm of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) in association with District Water & Sanitation Mission & ICDS Angul, observed the World Toilet Day at various Anganawadi centres of Angul District. World Toilet Day is about inspiring action to tackle the global sanitation crisis and to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6 which promises sanitation for all by 2030.

The field functionaries of JSPL Foundation along with Anganawadi Workers and the representative of Water and Sanitation Mission sensitized Adolescent girls about the benefit of Toilet Use and how it addresses the overall health status of the family.

The girls were also encouraged to be the change maker of the society by motivating their family members and community to use toilets for a healthier life. They were also demonstrated about hand and hand hygiene by BRC, Swachha Bharat Mission (Gramin), Banarapal, which is an important aspect of personal Hygiene associated with the use of Toilets.

JSPL Foundation under its community Water and Sanitation project always sensitizes school children, adolescent girls and Community members about hygienic practices. More than 50,000 adolescent girls are being sensitized every year about the use of toilet, soap and water, and correct procedure of hand washing through its dedicated project “Kishori Express”.

During the occasion, JSPL Foundation distributed Liquid Hand wash bottles manufactured by Women Self-Help Groups and all the participants vowed to spread the message of the importance of World Toilet Day among their nearby areas. The representatives of District Water and Sanitation Mission, ICDS and JSPL Foundation facilitated the program.

