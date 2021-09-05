JSPL Foundation launches Project Utkarsh to provide Free Online Coaching for Competitive Examinations

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Teachers Day, JSPL Foundation, the CSR arm of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) has launched ‘Project Utkarsh’ to provide free online interactive pre-recruitment coaching for youths of socially and economically weaker sections in the Angul district of Odisha. The project has been started in collaboration with IAS Gurukul, a leading institute for civil service coaching in Bhubaneswar.

Under this Programme, about 300 meritorious graduates from Angul district, including 200 women and 100 men, will be imparted advanced coaching for various competitive examinations, including civil services, banks, and others.

Launching the project, JSPL Foundation’s Chairperson and Chancellor of OP Jindal University Smt. Shallu Jindal said, “This will certainly give wing to the career of the educated youth, mainly those living in Rural and Semi-urban areas. I understand that their parents are equally excited about this Programme being launched on Teachers Day, the Guru Divas”.

“I wish all the best to the Students, their Parents, the Coach and the partnering organisation, the IAS Gurukul. JSPL Foundation is committed to nourishing the Youth of the Country in multi-dimensional avenues in higher education, career counselling, sports, art and culture,” She added.

Under this project, experienced faculties of IAS Gurukul will provide online classes in various subjects like Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, General Studies, English, and others. The selected students can prepare themselves for various competitive examinations conducted for railways banking, defence, insurance and government services.

Selection of the students for the coaching would be made based on merit cum means. Meritorious students from economically disadvantaged sections and backward classes would be given preference. A selection process along with interactive virtual classes of four hours every day has been started under this project.

The project is expected to benefit several meritorious young aspirants students from Angul, who have limited scope for quality, competitive examination coaching due to their remote location or financial constraints. Moreover, the project lays stress on the inclusion of more women.

The project is expected to enhance the competencies and employability of the budding talents to realise the dream of their choice even by staying at their own rural or semi-urban localities.